Results are in for Manitou Springs 27th annual Great Fruitcake Toss

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — On Saturday, Jan. 29, fruitcakes were finally flying in Manitou Springs.



The Great Fruitcake Toss, presented by the Manitou Springs Chamber of Commerce & Collin Street Bakery, kicked off the 2022 schedule of events hosted by the Manitou Springs Chamber of Commerce.



With a total attendance of close to 300 people over the course of the two-hour event, residents and visitors alike enjoyed the beautiful late January afternoon at Memorial Park.



This year’s Fruitcake King and Queen, as in years past, chosen from the overall event winners.

This year’s events consisted of the following: Balance, Accuracy, Distance, and Basket Toss.

This year’s Fruitcake King is Nathan Hollis and the Fruitcake Queen is Kate Herren.

As for the Bake-off Champion, Marielle Carbajal of Abuela’s Cake took the win.

60+ Balance: Jennifer 60+ Accuracy: Carol 60+ Distance: Dan (112ft) 60+ Basket Toss: Kelvin

Balance 18-59: David G.

Accuracy 18-59: Justey W. Distance 18-59: Nathan (212ft) Basket Toss 18-59: Brandon H.

Balance 11-17: Xavier

Accuracy 11-17: Sierra Distance 11-17: Jack M. (92ft) Basket Toss 11-17: Jack M.

Balance 10 & Under: Lincoln

Accuracy 10 & Under: Lucas M. Distance 10 & Under: Dominic (59ft) Basket Toss 10 & Under: Ariana H.

Food donations were collected for the St. Andrew’s Food Pantry in Manitou Springs as part of the event.



Michelle Tomasik of the Food Pantry said, “Many thanks to everyone that made a donation. All of the donations will be extremely appreciated by the community.”



To minimize food waste, the Manitou Springs Chamber of Commerce teamed up with Smokebrush Farm (a local bio-dynamic farm) at SunMountain Center again to offer the left over fruitcakes to their farm animals.



All of the fruitcakes made for the event consisted of minimal ingredients to keep them safe for the animals.