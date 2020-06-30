Results: 2020 Colorado Primary Elections

COLORADO SPRINGS — Primary elections ballots are due Tuesday by 7 p.m. After that time, results will begin to update on this page.

If you’re not registered to vote or you need a new ballot, you can visit a Voter Service and Polling Center. If you must visit a voting location, be sure to wear a mask, maintain social distancing, and wash your hands. If you are sick, stay home and contact your county clerk for alternative voting options.

>> Tap here for further information on voting today

This article will update after polls close on Tuesday at 7 p.m.