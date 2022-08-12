COLORADO SPRINGS — On Tuesday, August 16, the Colorado Springs and Monument locations of Texas Roadhouse and Bubba’s 33 will host fundraisers in honor of fallen Sheriff’s Deputy Andrew Peery.
The restaurants said they will donate a portion of the day’s sales to the Hugh A. Martin Memorial Scholarship Fund, which is the official channel through which the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is encouraging the public to donate.
Officer Peery was killed in the line of duty August 7 while responding to a 911 call in Security-Widefield. He is survived by his wife and two children.
The locations participating in the fundraiser:
Texas Roadhouse
3120 North Powers Boulevard
Colorado Springs, CO, 80922
Texas Roadhouse
595 South 8th Street
Colorado Springs, CO 80905
Texas Roadhouse
16196 Jackson Creek Parkway
Monument, CO 80132
Bubba’s 33
5807 Constitution Avenue
Colorado Springs, CO 80915
Both Texas Roadhouse and Bubba’s 33 offer to-go online ordering, head to texasroadhouse.com/order for Texas Roadhouse, and for Bubba’s 33, togo.bubbas33.com to place your order.