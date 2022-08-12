COLORADO SPRINGS — On Tuesday, August 16, the Colorado Springs and Monument locations of Texas Roadhouse and Bubba’s 33 will host fundraisers in honor of fallen Sheriff’s Deputy Andrew Peery.

The restaurants said they will donate a portion of the day’s sales to the Hugh A. Martin Memorial Scholarship Fund, which is the official channel through which the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is encouraging the public to donate.

Officer Peery was killed in the line of duty August 7 while responding to a 911 call in Security-Widefield. He is survived by his wife and two children.

The locations participating in the fundraiser:

Texas Roadhouse 3120 North Powers Boulevard Colorado Springs, CO, 80922

Texas Roadhouse 595 South 8th Street Colorado Springs, CO 80905

Texas Roadhouse 16196 Jackson Creek Parkway Monument, CO 80132

Bubba’s 33 5807 Constitution Avenue Colorado Springs, CO 80915

Both Texas Roadhouse and Bubba’s 33 offer to-go online ordering, head to texasroadhouse.com/order for Texas Roadhouse, and for Bubba’s 33, togo.bubbas33.com to place your order.