Restaurant Report Card: Which fast food chain has the most outbreaks in Colorado?

COLORADO – In this week’s Restaurant Report Card, Pueblo County reporting two new coronavirus outbreaks — both at Taco Bell locations.

Three employees tested positive for COVID-19 at the Taco Bell at at 703 N. Santa Fe Ave., and two employees tested positive at the Taco Bell at 3333 N. Elizabeth St. The Pueblo County Department of Public Health & Environment says Taco Bell voluntarily shut down both facilities to sanitize and disinfect the buildings.

Now FOX21 wants to show you the fast food chains with the most outbreaks across the state.

Arby’s – 1 – Resolved (Arapahoe County)

Culver’s – 1 – Resolved (Weld County)

Jack in the Box – 1 – Resolved (Arapahoe County)

Panda Express – 1 – Resolved (Pueblo County)

Sonic Drive-In – 1 – Active (Prowers County)

Starbucks – 1 Active (Larimer County)

Wendy’s – 1 Active (Douglas County)

McDonald’s – 4 1 Active (El Paso County – 535 Airport Creek Point, Colorado Springs) 1 Active (Denver) 1 Active (Gunnison) 1 Resolved (Prowers County)

Chick-Fil-A – 6 1 Active (Arapahoe County) 1 Active (Adams County) 1 Resolved (Adams County) 1 Resolved (Larimer County) 2 Resolved (Jefferson County)

Taco Bell – 2 Active (Pueblo County)

According to the state, an outbreak means two or more confirmed cases of COVID-19 in a facility or (non-household) group with onset in a 14 day period.

An outbreak is considered resolved when 28 days have passed with no new illness.