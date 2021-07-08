Restaurant Report Card: Santana’s Vegan Grill offering career opportunities, not just restaurant jobs

COLORADO SPRINGS — In this week’s Restaurant Report Card, one Colorado Springs restaurant is now keeping the ‘hiring now’ sign up permanently, as they try to fill positions.

It’s the only all vegan drive-thru restaurant in Colorado Springs.

“I’ve been vegan for about 6 years now, going on 7 and I was just really tired of eating the same thing every time I went out to eat,” Owner Dusty Hernandez said.

Santana’s Vegan Grill located at 3220 Austin Bluffs Parkway, opened up about three years ago.

“Our best sellers are our bacon cheeseburgers, our barbecue bacon cheeseburgers. We also have a chicken parm and a buffalo chicken ranch that are very popular,” Hernandez said.

Hernandez said the last year-and-a-half has been about adapting.

“We’re not fully back up to the numbers pre-pandemic but we’re getting there and like I’ve said we’ve learned how to survive,” Hernandez explained.

Now a new challenge is finding the staff.

“We had our maintenance and grounds person put up a ‘now hiring all positions’ sign outside, permanently because of the lack of applicants we’ve had,” Hernandez said.

Santana’s is hiring for a prep position, line cooks, customer service, and a kitchen manager.

“We have a couple of requirements, one of which is that you have a working cell phone. The other one is that you have reliable transportation,” Hernandez added. “We pay every week. The pay is depending on experience.”

Hernandez says these aren’t just restaurant jobs, they’re career opportunities, as Santana’s continues to grow into more locations. If you would like to apply, send your resume to SantanasVeganGrill@gmail.com. Someone will contact you immediately to set up an interview.