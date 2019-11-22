Restaurant Report Card: Pueblo Popeye’s location temporarily shut down

PUEBLO, Colo. — In this week’s Restaurant Report Card, a Pueblo Popeye’s temporarily shuts down by the health department, and a food truck with no violations ever.

Even if you love that chicken from Popeye’s, you might not like this. A Nov. 6 health inspection at the Popeye’s on South Pueblo Boulevard revealed 15 violations including:

Waste water leaking onto the kitchen floor and spreading throughout.

Equipment, food-contact surfaces and utensils not being sanitized.

In fact, there was no sanitizer to be found anywhere in the facility.

These two violations forced the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment to shut Popeye’s down, however, the restaurant was able to reopen later that same day after getting the issues in compliance.

FOX21 reached out to the manager, but haven’t yet heard back.

This is why Popeye’s on South Pueblo Boulevard fails our Restaurant Report Card.

But you’re in for a big treat at Double D’s BBQ Shack, which has never had a violation.

“When we’re done with service, we start getting everything cooled down to proper temperature, getting it refrigerated, and we clean and break down every single day on the truck,” said owner, Jaymi Chavez.

Before opening the food truck, Jaymi and her husband Elmer did a trial run at Chile Fest.

Now, this kitchen on wheels has been rolling since March of this year.

“I was an insurance adjuster and had been in the automotive business for 30 years and lost my job and I’m like, ‘let’s buy a food truck’.”

Double D’s BBQ Shack specializes in mixed styles of meats, with a sweet heat Kansas City-style sauce.

“Our brisket is a Texas-style brisket which we slice to order,” said Chavez.

Of course, you can’t forget their savory sides like jalapeño cream corn, house-made pickles, and slaw.

“People really love our brisket. It’s got a great crust on it, a great bark on it, really good seasoning,” said Chavez.

This is why Double D’s BBQ Shack passes our Restaurant Report Card.

The truck rolls around from place to place across Pueblo County. You can follow along to see where they’ll be next through their facebook page — Double D’s BBQ Shack.