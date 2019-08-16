Restaurant Report Card: Pueblo chain temporarily shut down due to cockroaches

PUEBLO COUNTY — In this week’s Restaurant Report Card, a chain restaurant in Pueblo temporarily shut down due to a cockroach infestation. Plus, a spotlight on four food-safe restaurants in Pueblo County.

This may have you saying ‘pie Felicia’ to Village Inn on North Elizabeth Street.

“We went there, we saw the presence of cockroaches,” said environmental health specialist Josh Gallegos. “It was to a level where we had to go and shut it down.”

An August 6 complaint inspection revealed seven violations, including:

Numerous live roaches found in the facility.

Food debris buildup throughout the kitchen.

“If we see any live or any active action going on, that puts us into a realm of possible closure, so whether it’s on a very high level or it’s on a low level, we always want to make sure, because there’s a possibility of them getting on food contact surfaces and spreading disease,” Gallegos said.

This is why Village Inn on North Elizabeth Street fails our Restaurant Report Card.

FOX21 reached out to the manager of Village Inn, but we have not yet heard back.

“They worked with us,” Gallegos said. “They actually opened the next day, and so they brought in pest control services and did everything they needed to do.”

But there are dozens of food-safe restaurants across Pueblo County, like Puukaow Thai Restaurant near the Safeway at Highway 50 and Purcell Boulevard, and Southwest Deli and Cafe at Northern Avenue and South Pueblo Boulevard.

Also, check out Tres Hermanos Bakery at West Northern and Beulah Avenues, and Toni & Joe’s Pizzeria on Colorado Avenue.

They all pass our Restaurant Report Card.