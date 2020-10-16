Restaurant Report Card: New outbreak at a Pueblo sushi restaurant

PUEBLO, Colo. — In this week’s Restaurant Report Card, a new COVID-19 outbreak identified at a sushi restaurant in Pueblo.

The Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment announced on Oct. 15. that two positive cases have been reported at Sushi Garden located at 3915 Ivywood Lane.

Health officials said the outbreak was identified on Oct. 14.

According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, an outbreak means two or more confirmed cases in one facility within two weeks.

The state health department says a COVID-19 outbreak is considered over when 28 days have passed with no new illness.

After an outbreak, public health assesses the facility’s current practices and gives recommendations. Then the restaurant has to implement those measures.

Finally, the facility submits a final outbreak report to the health department, once the outbreak is considered over.