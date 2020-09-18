Restaurant Report Card: New outbreak at a Colorado Springs McDonald’s

FILE – This Nov. 25, 2019, file photo shows McDonald’s sign above the fast food restaurant near downtown Los Angeles. The Labor Department issued a final rule Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, that clarifies when a worker is employed by more than one company, an issue that affects franchise businesses such as McDonald’s and firms that have outsourced services such as cleaning and maintenance. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

COLORADO SPRINGS — In this week’s Restaurant Report Card, a new Coronavirus outbreak at Colorado Springs McDonald’s.

According to El Paso County Public Health, an outbreak was reported on Aug. 2, at the McDonald’s at 5765 Constitution Avenue near Powers Boulevard after three employees tested positive.

According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, an outbreak means two or more confirmed cases in one facility within two weeks.

After an outbreak, public health assesses the facility’s current practices and gives recommendations. Then the restaurant has to implement those measures.

Finally, the facility submits a final outbreak report to the health department, once the outbreak is considered over.