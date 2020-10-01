Restaurant Report Card: New outbreak at a Colorado Springs breakfast restaurant

COLORADO SPRINGS — In this week’s Restaurant Report Card, another Coronavirus outbreak at a Colorado Springs restaurant.

This time at Urban Egg located at 5262 N. Nevada Avenue.

El Paso County Public Health posted the outbreak on its database on Oct. 1, reporting that as of Sept. 20, two employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, an outbreak means two or more confirmed cases in one facility within two weeks.

The state health department says a COVID-19 outbreak is considered over when 28 days have passed with no new illness.

After an outbreak, public health assesses the facility’s current practices and gives recommendations. Then the restaurant has to implement those measures.

Finally, the facility submits a final outbreak report to the health department, once the outbreak is considered over.