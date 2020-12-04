Restaurant Report Card: Historic Colorado Springs Train Depot roars again with three new restaurants

COLORADO SPRINGS — In this week’s Restaurant Report Card, the old train depot behind the Antler’s Hotel in downtown Colorado Springs is coming alive again.

Three new restaurants have hopped on board, and they are of course facing some challenges as they open during a pandemic. It was vacant for about ten years.

“My dad and his brothers bought the depot in 1971, so it’s been in the family for years,” said Old Depot project partner, Amy Ochs.

Now the historic downtown Colorado Springs train depot is roaring again, and not just with locomotives.

“We’ve put our heart and soul into this, just because it’s been in the family. We’ve owned it longer than General Palmer did, who built it,” Ochs said.

After their fathers died, Ochs and her cousins decided to open up three new restaurants at the Old Depot.

“Brakeman’s Burgers, They have a taco burger, a relleno burger. They’ve got chicken sandwiches. They’ve got moose, lots of different things, and the fries are not your typical fries. They’re to die for,” said Ochs.

Then there is track 10 which is more fine dining with steaks, lamb, and fish.

“In about two weeks, we’re hoping we’ll open the sandwich shop,” Ochs said.

The project started two years ago, long before anyone knew a global pandemic would happen. But just like every other restaurant in Colorado, they are adapting to current restrictions.

“It’s been a challenge,” said Ochs. “We’re doing takeout, delivery, we’ll be set up with Door Dash. We also have outdoor dining on nice days. We’re bringing in igloos where a family can social distance and still be outside.”

Once things go back to normal, they are hoping families will fill the depot’s seats and watch the trains go by, just as their family did decades ago.

“People are really excited because we’ve tried to stay with the history, but yet bring it to modern day,” said Ochs.

Brakeman’s Burgers is open Sunday through Thursday from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Track Ten Urban Kitchen is open 7 days a week from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.