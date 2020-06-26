Restaurant Report Card: Golden Flame Hot Wings is still cookin’

COLORADO SPRINGS — In this week’s Restaurant Report Card, as we mentioned we’re taking a different approach to these stories due to the toll of COVID-19.

We head to a Colorado Springs spot known for their hot wings, with a look at who is still cookin’.

On the Restaurant Report Card menu — Golden Flame Hot Wings.

They offer bone-in, boneless, 17 sauces including spicy, sweet, wet, dry, even no heat.

“We tend to have a bigger size of wings than some of our competitors,” Owner James Robinson said.

He and his wife Rhonda have been fresh-cooking this fried chicken in Colorado Springs for almost five years. But 2020 has proven to be unexpected.

“In the beginning, I mean obviously there was some shortened staffing and shorter hours,” said Robinson.

And in this pandemic protocol world we’re currently living in, I think it’s safe to say, we’re all just winging it.

“We use gloves, masks, sanitizer,” Robinson explained. “Oh my gosh, that was the first big challenge, just finding sources of the cleaning equipment that we really really needed.”

You are not required to wear a mask, but they do ask you to use gloves when touching the soda machine.

Going from take out and delivery only to now 50% capacity for dine-ins. But is that sustainable?

“Tough question. Long term-wise, I really don’t know. It can work. We just have to obviously do a lot more delivery and take-out.”

In such an unpredictable time, one thing they say remains the same is support from the community.

“I really feel like everyone has been very very gracious,” said Robinson.

Golden Flame Hot Wings has also donated meals to healthcare workers at a couple different hospitals in Colorado Springs.