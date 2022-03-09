COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — In this week’s Restaurant Report Card, it’s cold outside but it’s getting tropical in downtown Colorado Springs.

The city’s only tiki bar, Shrunken Head Tiki, held its soft opening on Wednesday, March 9.

The entrance is between Oskar Blues and Bell Brother’s Brewery located at 114 N. Tejon Street.

Shrunken Head Tiki owner and restauranteur, Joe Campana said, “Right now, we’ve got about 20 different drinks. Everything is going to be fresh juices, from orange to grapefruit, pineapple. Everything we make, we’ll make here. Food, we’re working on food right now. We’re just going to do a fruit tray to get us through the week and then we’re working on homemade Hawaiian pizzas.”

It’s a really cool space that will take you back to your childhood, with a LiteBrite bar surrounded by swings. There’s also a waterfall, and every coin you toss in to make a wish will be donated to local non-profit, The Place in Colorado Springs.

“Our LiteBrite bar is the first thing that’s ever been made that we’ve seen so I just dreamed of it one day, I was like gosh if we could actually do it with swings and make it interactive and just different,” Campana said.

Campana also owns several other restaurants and bars in town like The Rabbit Hole and Shame and Regret, but he says his new tiki bar is one-of-a-kind.

Campana said, “When you walk down here, it feels like you’re not in Colorado Springs or you feel like just in some tropical place in the Keys and that’s kind of the feeling I want for this area.”