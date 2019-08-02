Restaurant Report Card: Cockroaches at a Colorado Springs Chinese restaurant

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — In this week’s Restaurant Report Card, cockroaches found at a Colorado Springs Chinese restaurant, and a longtime favorite breakfast diner with no critical violations in more than a year.

Rough waters at Overseas 101, located in a shopping center near Target at Academy and Union Boulevards.

A July 25 health inspection revealed eight violations, including:

Cockroaches found under the wok station.

Employees not washing hands when required.

Touching ready-to-eat food with bare hands.

A follow-up inspection on July 31 shows there is still evidence of pests, although the other violations were corrected.

FOX21 reached out to Overseas 101 and asked to speak to the manager, but we have not yet heard back.

This is why Overseas 101 fails our Restaurant Report Card.

But look on the sunny side of food safety at King’s Chef Diner.

“We want the consumer to see what we’re doing,” owner Gary Geiser said. “We’re not hidden in the back. We’re not doing something out of sight.”

Geiser said it starts with a spick-and-span squad.

“Our team members are very passionate about food safety and we really believe that as a team ourselves,” Geiser said.

The King’s Chef story started in a little castle on Costilla Street.

“It’s been open since 1956, so we’ve been around in Colorado Springs for quite some time,” Geiser said.

In more than 60 years, the legacy has grown and grown, becoming even more well known with a second location on Bijou Street, and now a third in Fountain.

“We’re passionate about quality for our customers,” Geiser said. “The food safety, which that passion falls along with it, and again it’s like cooking for your family.”

This is why King’s Chef Diner passes our Restaurant Report Card.