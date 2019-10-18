Restaurant Report Card: Cockroach infestation shuts down Pueblo sushi bar

PUEBLO — In this week’s Restaurant Report Card, a sushi place in Pueblo shut down by the health department due to a cockroach infestation.

A wave of disappointment at Tsunami Sushi Bar Wok & Grill located in downtown Pueblo on south Union Avenue.

A routine inspection on Oct. 8 revealed 20 health code violations including:

Live insects spotted inside the restaurant.

A lack of knowledge by the person in charge.

Employees not washing hands as needed.

“We saw live cockroaches during the day, during food preparation, inside the restaurant,” said Briana Rothrock, Environmental Health Specialist with the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment.

FOX21 gave Tsunami Sushi Bar Wok & Grill a call and left a message, but haven’t yet heard back.

“They have been working with their pest control company but they haven’t contacted us yet to be reinspected for opening,” said Rothrock.

A sign on the door reads ‘We are closed for the rest of the day due to maintenance. Sorry for the inconvenience’.

This is why Tsunami Sushi Bar Wok & Grill fails our Restaurant Report Card.