Restaurant Report Card: Best hot dogs in Southern Colorado

In this week’s Restaurant Report Card, July 4th weekend is the biggest hot dog holiday of the year, FOX21 is serving up the top four spots to find a hot dog in southern Colorado.

The best ‘wursts’ in the west and in no particular order, because as much as we would like to think we are hot dog connoisseurs, we certainly are not experts.

First up, a westside Colorado Springs staple, Margo’s Vienna Station located at 3442 W. Colorado Ave.

They serve traditional Chicago-style dogs that earned Margo’s a spot in the 2018 Hot Dog Hall of Fame.

Next, up on the northside of Colorado Springs is Dog Haus located on 162 Tracker Dr. Suite #130.

“We’ve got the Pineapple Express here. You have an all-beef hot dog wrapped in bacon. Then you have 8 points of boullionaiise and sweet honey glaze. Then we top it off with five jalapenos, half an ounce of pineapple, and half an ounce of green onions,” General Manager Richard White said.

There’s nothing traditional about these wild weenies. When it comes to hot dogs, it’s all about the meats but at Dog Haus, it’s all about the buns.

“It’s that sweetness on the back end of your palette so that when you bite into that, you get that dog, and then at the end, you get King Hawaiian Roll,” White explained.

Number three is another ode to the Windy City. This time in Pueblo at Steel City Dogs located at 1131 E. Orman Ave.

You may remember this place passed Restaurant Report Card last year, and it’s owned by about the sweetest family you’ll ever meet.

No, we didn’t forget about our vegetarian friends. We checked out the Classic Hot Dog at Santana’s Vegan Grill at 3220 Austin Bluffs Blvd. in Colorado Springs.

No meat, no nuts, no eggs here.

“It’s soy-based so it’s a light, light product. There are no animal products in our building whatsoever,” said kitchen manager, Stephen Clark.

Other hot dog places to check out:

Larry’s Chicago Dogs & Deli – 2220 Academy Place, Colorado Springs

Spud Melvin’s Chicago Hot Dogs – 2801 Palmer Park Blvd., Colorado Springs