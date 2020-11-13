Restaurant Report Card: Active & resolved outbreaks at El Paso County restaurants

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — In this week’s Restaurant Report Card, a recent Stanford study said restaurants are the riskiest places for becoming infected with COVID-19.

Right now, there are six active Coronavirus outbreaks at El Paso County restaurants, however nine restaurants in the area have also resolved outbreaks, according to El Paso County Public Health.

Active Outbreaks:

Golden Corral, 1970 Waynoka Rd. 3 confirmed cases reported Oct. 27



Atomic Cowboy, 528 S Tejon St. 3 confirmed cases reported Oct. 22



The Rabbit Hole, 101 N Tejon St. 6 confirmed cases reported Oct. 22



Sonic Drive-In, 603 S 8th St. 3 confirmed cases reported on Oct. 19



Uncle Sam’s Pancake House, 341 Manitou Ave, Manitou Springs 7 confirmed cases reported on Oct. 15



Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 1375 Interquest Pkwy. 5 confirmed cases originally reported on June 21



Resolved Outbreaks:

Urban Egg, 5262 N Nevada Ave.

Cheba Hut, 3171 N Chestnut St.

Colorado Mountain Brewery, 600 S 21st St., Suite #180

Hops N Drops, 5820 Stetson Hills Blvd.

MacKenzie’s Chop House, 128 S Tejon St.

McDonald’s, 535 Airport Creek Point

McDonald’s, 5765 Constitution Ave.

Pikes Peak Brewing, 1756 Lake Woodmoor Dr., Monument

Super Nova, 111 E Boulder St.

According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, an outbreak means two or more confirmed cases in one facility within two weeks.

The state health department said a COVID-19 outbreak is considered over when 28 days have passed with no new illness.

After an outbreak, public health assesses the facility’s current practices and gives recommendations. Then the restaurant has to implement those measures.

Finally, the facility submits a final outbreak report to the health department, once the outbreak is considered over.