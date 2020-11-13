Restaurant Report Card: Active & resolved outbreaks at El Paso County restaurants

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — In this week’s Restaurant Report Card, a recent Stanford study said restaurants are the riskiest places for becoming infected with COVID-19.

Right now, there are six active Coronavirus outbreaks at El Paso County restaurants, however nine restaurants in the area have also resolved outbreaks, according to El Paso County Public Health.

Active Outbreaks:

  • Golden Corral, 1970 Waynoka Rd.
    • 3 confirmed cases reported Oct. 27

Resolved Outbreaks:

According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, an outbreak means two or more confirmed cases in one facility within two weeks.

The state health department said a COVID-19 outbreak is considered over when 28 days have passed with no new illness.

After an outbreak, public health assesses the facility’s current practices and gives recommendations. Then the restaurant has to implement those measures.

Finally, the facility submits a final outbreak report to the health department, once the outbreak is considered over.

