Restaurant Report Card: A breakdown of restaurants with Coronavirus outbreaks

SOUTHERN COLORADO — In this week’s Restaurant Report Card, FOX21 has reported on coronavirus outbreaks at several restaurants in southern Colorado. Now we are breaking down the current status of all of the restaurants with outbreaks and which ones have been resolved.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is reporting five restaurants in El Paso County and one in Pueblo County that have had Coronavirus outbreaks, which means two or more confirmed cases in one facility within two weeks.

The health department confirming an outbreak on July 14 at Pikes Peak Brewing in Monument, after two employees tested positive.

The owner of Pikes Peak Brewing posted this response on their Facebook page. The owner also told FOX21 that they notified the health department about the cases, the two employees were immediately isolated, and they are doing everything they can to keep staff and customers safe.

Three staff members tested positive for COVID-19 at Supernova in downtown Colorado Springs. The outbreak there was confirmed on July 14.

Panda Express in Pueblo resolved its outbreak on June 26, after two employees tested positive, and three were probable for the virus.

The state health department says a COVID-19 outbreak is considered over when 28 days have passed with no new illness.

Four staff members tested positive at Hops N Drops in Colorado Springs. The outbreak was confirmed on June 25 and is still active as of July 22.

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop‘s Interquest location in Colorado Springs has had an active outbreak (as of July 22) since June 21, due to four employees testing positive for COVID-19.

An outbreak was confirmed on May 18 at McDonald’s near Airport Road and Powers in Colorado Springs, and it is still active as of July 22, with eight employees testing positive.

After an outbreak, Public Health assesses the facility’s current practices and gives recommendations. Then the restaurant has to implement those measures. Finally, the facility submits a final outbreak report to the health department, once the outbreak is considered over.

COMING UP NEXT WEEK ON RESTAURANT REPORT CARD:

Pikes Peak Brewing is allowing FOX21 behind the scenes at their brewery for a follow-up to show you that folks can feel safe drinking there. That will air on Thursday, July 30.