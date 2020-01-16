Restaurant Report Card: 21 violations at a Pueblo bar and grill

PUEBLO, Colo. — In this week’s Restaurant Report Card, a Pueblo bar and grill received 21 violations in one health inspection. That’s the most in restaurant report card history. Plus, a staple bakery in downtown Pueblo with no violations in over a year.

You might think twice about rolling on down to Riverside Bar and Grill.

Located in a shopping center at Jerry Murphy Road and Highway 50, Riverside Bar and Grill’s routine restaurant inspection on Dec. 23, 2019 revealed 21 violations including:

Employees touching ready-to-eat food with bare hands.

No management present during inspection.

Person in charge is not assuring food safety is happening within the facility.

FOX21 reached out to the manager several times, but haven’t yet heard back.

This is why Riverside Bar and Grill fails our Restaurant Report Card.

But just a hop, skip, and a jump away, safety and sweets await in downtown Pueblo on Union Avenue at Hopscotch Bakery.

“It takes great training, and it takes a great crew and we’re on things all day long. We’re cleaning as we go, which is really really imperative that you don’t just wait until the end of the day,” Owner Mary Oreskovich said.

Hopscotch Bakery hasn’t had a health code violation in well over a year.

“We’re also lucky to have a great health department that we work with here in town that are willing to explain things to new staff and provide training for staff which is helpful because the last thing we want to do is make someone sick,” said Oreskovich.

In business now for 15 years, Oreskovich says it’s not just about baking, but also building relationships.

“We take great pride in really getting to know our customers,” said Oreskovich.

They offer cookies, muffins, scones, but some savory too.

“Come on down and see us, see what we have to offer here on Union Avenue,” said Oreskovich.

This is why Hopscotch Bakery passes our Restaurant Report Card.

