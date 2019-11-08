Restaurant Report Card: 15 violations at a Colorado Springs Thai & Yakitori kitchen

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — In this week’s Restaurant Report Card, a Yakitori and Thai kitchen in Colorado Springs with 15 health code violations, and a Palmer Lake Italian restaurant with no violations in at least a year and a half.

One restaurant, two cuisines, and more than a dozen health code violations at Yakitori #5 and Thai Kitchen located on Delmonico Drive near West Rockrimmon Boulevard.

A regular health inspection on October 22 revealed 15 violations, including:

Meat in the reach-in cooler found opened and five days past the expiration date.

Massive grease buildup on equipment and behind the cooking station.

In-use utensils found dirty and crusted with food debris.

FOX21 reached out to the manager and we still haven’t heard back.

This is why Yakitori #5 and Thai Kitchen fails our Restaurant Report Card.

But for a beautiful health history, head to Bella Panini, where the kitchen is dreamy.

“We’re just starting our 18th year,” said owner KT Trombley.

Located right along Highway 105 in Palmer Lake, Bella Panini hasn’t had a violation in a year and a half.

“It’s all about protecting the integrity of the product, and that is taking care of it from when it comes in the back door and how you handle it to taking it to the customer,” said Trombley.

He speaks from experience.

“Well, let’s put it this way, I’ve been in this industry one way or another for 42 years,” Trombley said.

This is the reason he finds comfort in the kitchen.

“I get up in the morning, I don’t need coffee, I don’t need caffeine to get me excited about coming to work,” Trombley said. “It’s just what I love.”

He’s offering warmth and hospitality through his housemade recipes.

“I’ve always thought restaurants should be like family and when we open our doors it’s like people coming into our home,” Trombley said. “We’re entertaining for the night at our house.”

This is why Bella Panini passes our Restaurant Report Card.