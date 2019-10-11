Restaurant Report Card: 12 violations at a Colorado Springs Japanese restaurant

COLORADO SPRINGS — In this week’s Restaurant Report Card, a cockroach found in the kitchen of a Japanese restaurant in Colorado Springs. Plus, a look back at some previous El Paso County passes over the last year and a half of Restaurant Report Card.

Some reason to worry on your next trip to Yakitori.

Located in a shopping center on Austin Bluffs Parkway just west of Academy Boulevard, Yakitori had a regular health inspection on September 30 that revealed 12 violations, including:

A live cockroach found in the kitchen.

Employees not washing hands when required.

A follow-up inspection on Wednesday still shows seven violations.

This is why Yakitori on Austin Bluffs fails our Restaurant Report Card.

FOX21 reached out to the manager, who said the restaurant worked hard to correct the violations. Once we see an all-clear from the health department, we would love to go inside the kitchen and give Yakitori some Restaurant Report Card redemption.

For the past year and a half, FOX21 has shown you dozens of restaurants that have spick-and-span health histories. Now, we want to give you a recap of the previous passes in El Paso County that are still killing the cleanliness game.

Arharn Thai‘s health history is holding strong, with its last five inspections given excellent ratings.

As far as the health department’s database goes back, which is about three years, The Public House shows no violations whatsoever.

Take a tasty trip to the Philippines at You-Ka Cafe, with its last six inspections being spick and span.

Good Karma Cafe is keeping the positive vibes with not a single violation under current ownership.

L&L Hawaiian Barbecue has had no violations in its past six inspections.