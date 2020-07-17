Restaurant Report Card: Top southern Colorado foodie pages to follow

In this week’s Restaurant Report Card, attention foodies! Restaurant recommendations are now in the palm of your hand.

FOX21 is showing you the top Southern Colorado food pages and how they can help you pick your next eating experience.

“Hi, my name is Meagan Thomas and I am the found and the creator of Springs Native.”

First up, give Springs Native (Instagram: @SpringsNative) a follow.

“One of my favorites is Monse’s Taste of El Salvador. She’s located in Old Colorado City and her restaurant is authentic Pupusas and she has the best salsa in town,” said Thomas.

Springs Native is your source for tips on Colorado Springs food, cocktails, beer, and business.

“My final favorite spot in Colorado Springs is Pizzeria Rustica which is also located in Old Colorado City,” said Thomas.

“Hi ya’ll, my name is Dionne Roberts and I’m the editor of Rocky Mountain Food Report coming to you from my own messy kitchen.”

Next, you will want to start stalking Rocky Mountain Food Report (Instagram: @RockyFoodReport) .

“For that super Colorado-esque brewery setting, I would point you towards Cerberus Brewing Company.” “For that super Colorado-esque brewery setting, I would point you towards Cerberus Brewing Company,” said Roberts.

Rocky Mountain Food Report is Colorado’s indie site covering the ‘H-E-Double-Hockey-Sticks’ out of craft food and beverage food in the Rocky Mountain Region.

“Because pizza is everything, Slice420 in Old Colorado City is cranking out some epic New York Style pies,” said Roberts.

“Hey guys, this is Dani from About The Springs on Instagram.”

Last but certainly not least, About The Springs (Instagram: @AboutTheSprings).

“Number one, Mood Tapas is best for date nights. It is totally stylish and romantic,” said Dani Wolfe.

About The Springs has your local favorites, hidden gems, and even new spots to check out.

“My second favorite is my favorite burger in the Springs which is Green Line Grill,” said Wolfe.