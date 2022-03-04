COLORADO SPRINGS — In this week’s Restaurant Report Card, a Colorado Springs restaurant made a call to the community to eat local, and people are answering.



Known for their pressed patty, grilled onion burgers, The Green Line Grill has been a downtown area favorite for nine years.



Customer, Michael Montoya said, “Oh, I’ve been coming here for years.”



“It’s going to taste like you made it at your house most of the time and how we talk to you and how we take care of you,” Owner Bobby Couch said.



With a lot of hype lately around a Texas-based chain opening, Couch made a call on social media.



Couch said, “I basically was just inviting people to realize that local businesses are still here and still need your business. So, please come and nourish on some good stuff that’s local instead of just getting chain food.”



The Facebook posts on Wednesday said, “If you don’t eat here, we will not be here next month. Support local or there will be no local”. Another said, “All we’re saying is stop eating corporate and spend your money locally so we can continue for nine more years”.



“I came down from Buena Vista and I thought I’d stop in and try to save the business because I saw it on Facebook and I know they have a good burger,” Montoya said.



The posts were liked and shared hundreds of times.



Couch said, “The online response has been tremendously overwhelming.”



The community showed up in person too.



“The crowds the last three days here have been astronomical, which is a great thing. It’s nice to see the community actually come and support when you ask,” Couch said.



Montoya said, “I had the deluxe cheeseburger with the lettuce and pickles and tomatoes.”



FOX21 is happy to report — for now at least — The Green Line Grill is not going anywhere.



“We’ll be open next month,” Couch said.