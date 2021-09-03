Restaurant Report Card: Taco & Tequila Bar opens in Old Colorado City

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — In this week’s Restaurant Report Card, a new taco and tequila bar opens in the heart of Old Colorado City.



Westside Cantina was opened by three friends, two of which, are childhood best friends and Sierra High School graduates.



Pepper Medina, Jacy Olmos, and Craig Dominguez are three friends who have worked in the restaurant industry for years.



Dominguez said, “Me and pepper have been best friends since kindergarten.”



But, Olmos keeps them in line.



Westside Cantina opened on July 5, and they have constructed quite the crew of characters.



Medina and Dominguez, who are Sierra High School grads say Olmos is the one who really made Westside Cantina happen.



“Who doesn’t love tacos? Keeping it simple, keeping a small menu, was the idea and the goal and serving delicious, fresh food every day. That’s why we did it,” said Olmos.



Some best sellers are the elotes and the quesabirria.



Medina said, “The quesabirria is our version of a Mexican french dip. It is simmered chicken with monterey jack cheese and red tortilla. It is delicious and it comes with a consume. You dip it, delicious.”



Medina and Dominguez say growing up in Harrison School District 2 taught them a lot.



“Being a district 2 boy my entire life, it was awesome. Just being exposed to the amount of minorities,” said Dominguez.



Now they’re feeding the same Sierra High Stallions they went to school with.



Medina said, “The support that the Stallions have shown, I mean people we haven’t seen in years coming to support us which is awesome. We’ve known them literally since we were children.”



Westside Cantina’s mantra is “Grab a taco. Sip some tequila. Make a friend. But more than anything, make a memory.”



You can find Westside Cantina at 2611 W. Colorado Avenue.