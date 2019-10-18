Restaurant Report Card: Redemption for Colorado Springs Yakitori restaurant

COLORADO SPRINGS — In this week’s Restaurant Report Card, a recent Colorado Springs fail quickly turns things around and invites FOX21 News inside the kitchen.

“It’s very important. Clean is very important and quality is the number two and honesty is the number three for us. Us and the health department is always good together. They always come and help me. I always call them and they’ll ask, ‘Hey are you okay?’. We’re always friendly,” said Jeb Maher, owner of Yakitori.

Yakitori located on Austin Bluffs Parkway, just west of Academy Boulevard welcomed FOX21 cameras into the kitchen after correcting 12 violations from a Sept. 30 inspection.

“We’ve been in business for 31 years,” said Maher.

Maher’s dad was in the Air Force, so his family moved from Thailand to Colorado Springs when he was eight years old.

At one point Maher and his wife owned nine Yakitori locations across the area.

“I live here. My wife wants to divorce me because of this. I never take her nowhere. She goes, ‘You’re getting too old for this’,” said Maher.

In over three decades, Maher has cooked for generations of customers, putting his heart and soul into every bite.

“They all come back. They start from young to now they’re like 20 years old, they still remember me. We always have loyal customers here.”

This is why Restaurant Report Card is giving Yakitori a second chance.