Restaurant Report Card: Papa Mario’s Grilled Cheese truck to compete in Governor’s Plate Competition

PUEBLO, Colo. — In this week’s Restaurant Report Card, three Pueblo food trucks and two Denver food trucks going head to head for the Governor’s Plate Competition on Tuesday at the Colorado State Fair.

FOX21 News will be there live for the event, but first, we are checking in with Papa Mario’s Grilled Cheese and how they are preparing for the event.

It’s a family business.

“It’s like growing up again, except he’s the older one and I’m the boss,” said owner, Tiffany Gernazio.

Papa Mario’s is in honor of her late father.

Gernazio said, “We make sure we put his picture up every single day. He’s watching over us, making sure we don’t fight.”

It’s run by a Gernazio and her brother, Junior – Mario Junior.

“It seems like when his picture is not up, we’re slower,” said Gernazio.

Everything on the menu tells a story about their dad’s life.

Gernazio said, “We have a Popper Mario that’s kind of like a jalapeno popper inside of a grilled cheese. That is by far our number one seller.”

You can expect this one at the Governor’s Plate Competition.

“We try to keep as much as we can local,” said Gernazio.

They will also serve a grilled cheese made with only Colorado ingredients.

Gernazio said, “It’s like a Philly cheesesteak but with Pueblo green chiles.”

It’s called the Panfili.

“It will have roast beef and Pueblo chiles from Musso Farms and onions from the farms with cheese and it’s soaked au jus,” said Gernazio.

Will it be what it takes to win the Governor’s Plate?

Gernazio said, “Well I mean, you never know.”

Either way, dad will be proudly watching.

The other two Pueblo food trucks competing Tuesday, are Double D’s BBQ and What’s Cooking.