Restaurant Report Card: Nine violations for Colorado Springs Old Chicago location

COLORADO SPRINGS — In this week’s Restaurant Report Card, a Colorado Springs Old Chicago location with nine health code violations, and a downtown burger joint with an excellent health history.

A Nov. 22 health inspection at Old Chicago on Austin Bluffs and Academy, revealed nine violations including:

The ice machine found dirty and only being cleaned once a month.

Food being held at dangerous temperatures — which had to be thrown out.

An employee handling ready-to-eat food without washing hands.

FOX21 reached out to the manager several times, but haven’t been able to reach anyone willing to make a comment.

This is why Old Chicago on Austin Bluffs and Academy fails our Restaurant Report Card.

But if you like big buns and you cannot fry, you’ve got to check out the burgers at The Green Line Grill.

“We’re on the corner of Cimarron and Wahsatch, come down and see us,” said owner, Bobby Couch.

The hole in the wall burger staple has been open for six and a half years.

“I think our people, our employees, and our atmosphere, and the grilled onions of course make our burger different than anyone else’s,” said Couch.

The Green Line Grill has had six ‘excellent’ rated restaurant inspections in a row.

“It takes a commitment to cleanliness obviously, teaching everyone on the staff to maintain what you’re doing every day, in a quality manner,” said Couch.

He says people come for the daily specials.

“Today we have a piquillo pepper, A1 Sauce, and Swiss cheese on top of the onion fried burger.”

But folks stay for the sweet ‘oniony’ goodness.

“We take Spanish yellow onions, we thin slice them, caramelize them on a flat top, press the patty into it, steam and serve all together. That’s what makes our burgers stand out,” said Couch.

This is why The Green Line Grill passes our Restaurant Report Card.

