Restaurant Report Card: Local pizza place offers new topping, CBD

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — In this week’s Restaurant Report Card, a local pizza place is now offering a unique topping: CBD, which is also known as cannabidiol — a non-psychoactive ingredient in marijuana.

The owner of Pies and Grinders, Dan Dreyfuss, says it’s the only restaurant in Colorado Springs offering CBD-infused food, and possibly in the whole state.

“Pizza, cheesesteaks, and wings are the three things we’re most known for,” said Dreyfuss.

And now they’re known for CBD, which research has shown to treat a wide variety of health issues, anxiety, and chronic pain.

Dreyfuss said, “It was something we had in the works for almost about a year and a half. The pandemic kind of slowed that down, and we waited for the smoke to clear a little bit.”

Speaking of smoke, there’s none of that here. This pie won’t get you high.

“One of the misconceptions is, ‘oh I’m going to go there, I’m going to eat this and I’m going to get high’ or we’ve had people say, ‘I’m going to get the munchies after I eat your pizza’ and that’s just not the case,” said Dreyfuss.

He says third-party lab tests the CBD-infused food.

Dreyfuss said, “Every time we make a batch of either pizza sauce, or wing sauce, buffalo sauce that we use, we get it tested.”

You can actually see the lab results for yourself at each location.

“All of our batches made have been proven to show 0.0% THC,” said Dreyfuss.

There are 25 milligrams of CBD per ounce of sauce, so a large pizza comes with 100 milligrams of CBD infused.

But how does it taste?

Dreyfuss said, “Literally if I gave you a taste test and said try our non-CBD sauce and try it with the CBD infusion, you wouldn’t be able to tell the difference.”

Pies and Grinders has three locations: 5490 Powers Center Point, Suite #180 in Colorado Springs, 15910 Jackson Creek Parkway, Suite #120 in Monument, and 11470 Black Forest Road in Black Forest.

Dreyfuss says he has gotten great feedback from customers about CBD-infused items. However, he encourages everyone to do their research before using CBD for ailments.