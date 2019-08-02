Restaurant Report Card: Cockroaches at a Colorado Springs Chinese restaurant

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. —

In this week’s Restaurant Report Card, cockroaches found at a Colorado Springs Chinese restaurant, and a longtime favorite breakfast diner with no critical violations in over a year.

Rough waters at Overseas 101, located in a shopping center near Target on Academy and Union Boulevards.

A July 25 health inspection revealing eight violations including:

Cockroaches found under the wok station.

Employees not washing hands when required.

Touching ready-to-eat food with bare hands.

A follow-up inspection on July 31 shows there is still evidence of pests, although the other violations were corrected.

FOX21 reached out to Overseas 101 and asked to speak to the manager but have not yet heard back.

This is why Overseas 101 fails our Restaurant Report Card.

But look on the sunny side of food safety at King’s Chef Diner.

“We want the consumer to see what we’re doing. We’re not hidden in the back. We’re not doing something out of sight,” said owner, Gary Geiser.

Geiser says it starts with a spick-and-span squad.

“Our team members are very passionate about food safety and we really believe that as a team ourselves,” said Geiser.

The King’s Chef story started in a little castle on Costilla Street.

“It’s been open since 1956 so we’ve been around in Colorado Springs for quite some time,” said Geiser.

In over 60 years, the legacy has grown and grown, becoming even more well known with a location now on Bijou Street and another in Fountain.

“We’re passionate about quality for our customers, the food safety which that passion falls along with it and again it’s like cooking for your family,” said Geiser.

This is why King’s Chef Diner passes our Restaurant Report Card.