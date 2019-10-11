Restaurant Report Card: 12 violations at a Colorado Springs Japanese restaurant

COLORADO SPRINGS — In this week’s Restaurant Report Card, a cockroach found in the kitchen of a Japanese restaurant in Colorado Springs and a look back at some previous El Paso County passes over the last year and a half of Restaurant Report Card retrospect.

Some reason to worry on your next trip to Yakitori.

Located in a shopping center on Austin Bluffs Parkway just west of Academy Boulevard, Yakitori had a regular health inspection on Sept. 30 that revealed 12 violations including:



A live cockroach found in the kitchen.

Employees not washing hands when required.

A follow-up inspection on Oct. 9 still shows seven violations.

This is why Yakitori on Austin Bluffs fails our Restaurant Report Card.

FOX21 reached out to the manager who says the restaurant worked hard to correct the violations and once we see an all clear from the health department, we would love to go inside the kitchen and give Yakitori some Restaurant Report Card redemption.

But for the past year and a half, FOX21 has shown you dozens of restaurants that have spick and span health histories. Now we want to give you a recap the previous passes in El Paso County that are still killing the cleanliness game.

Arharn Thai’s health history holding strong with it’s last five inspections given excellent ratings.

As far as the health department’s database goes back, which is about three years, The Public House shows no violations whatsoever.

Take a tasty trip to the Philippines at You-Ka Cafe with it’s last six inspections being spick and span.

Good Karma Cafe keeping the positive vibes with not a single violation under current ownership.

No violations in its past six inspections at L & L Hawaiian Barbecue.