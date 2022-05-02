COLORADO SPRINGS — Water-wise rules passed by Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) will help communities use water responsibly and efficiently.

Beginning May 1, communities have been required to follow responsible watering practices to help maintain healthy landscapes. Water-wise rules commit community members in working together to account for shrinking water supplies, climate variability and booming populations. These guidelines will stay in affect until Oct. 15.

Six key water-wise rules are listed below:

You may water up to three days a week. You choose the days. From May 1 to Oct. 15, water before 10 a.m. or after 6 p.m. to reduce evaporation. Don’t let water pool on hard surfaces or flow down gutters. Repair leaking sprinkler systems within 10 days. Use a shut-off nozzle when washing anything with a hose. Clean hard surfaces (such as driveways, sidewalks and patios) with water only if there is a public health and safety concern.

According to CSU, water becomes a precious resource due to the semi-arid climate of Colorado. Growing communities help build conservation ethic with water-wise rules to prevent the waste of water. Failure to comply with these guidelines may result in a fine of up to $100.

CSU says that over the next 50 years, the community needs to save more than 10,000 acre-feet per year of water to meet long-term water resource goals. Water-wise guidelines are expected to meet 10% of that efficiency goal.

For more information about CSU’s water-wise guidelines, visit the CSU webpage.