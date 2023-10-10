(PENROSE, Colo.) — The Colorado State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) was activated on Thursday, Oct. 5 to support Fremont County and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation for the probe into the Return to Nature Funeral Home.

On Thursday, Governor Jared Polis declared a state of emergency for the criminal investigation and hazardous materials related to the discovery of 115 bodies improperly stored at the funeral home in Penrose, Colorado.

Courtesy: KDVR

Resources arrived in Fremont County on Tuesday, Oct. 10, and include the following:

Six Member Type III Incident Management Team

Security Fencing

Security Staff

Colorado National Guard Fatality Management Team

Tents

Body bags

Visqueen and Miscellaneous Supplies

Coroner Staffing Support

Refrigeration Trucks

Morgue Trailer

Food for Incident Staff

Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)

SEOC said funding for the resources will come from the state’s Disaster Emergency Fund as approved in the emergency declaration.

The process of clearing the building may take several months.