UPDATE: Mayor Tyler Gibson of Springfield said, “no allegations of wrongdoing by the Chief or any of the officers [were] brought before the Springfield Board of Trustees.”

The two officers resigned to take other positions elsewhere. The Chief resigned citing “personal reasons,” according to the Mayor’s press release.

Mayor Gibson continued, “The timing of the resignations is unfortunate but does not appear to have been motivated by any improper acts by the officers.”

BACA COUNTY, Colo. — The Town of Springfield and Baca County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) informed the public that every Springfield Police Department officer (SPD) has resigned.

On July 12, both the town of Springfield and Baca county were made aware of the imminent resignation of every SPD officer including the Chief.

One SPD officer’s resignation was effective on July 13. The other two resignations become effective on the morning of July 16.

It is not clear why SPD’s Chief and the two officers have resigned. FOX21 has reached out to the town for comment.

As a result of the abrupt resignations, an agreement with the Baca County Commissioners and Baca County Sheriff Aaron Shiplett decided that BCSO will temporarily provide law enforcement services to the town of Springfield.

“… The Town of Springfield should expect and rightfully deserve continuous access to quality law enforcement services in this time of turbulence within the Springfield Police Department,” stated BCSO in a press release.

While the town of Springfield seeks qualified candidates to staff the now vacant police department, BCSO will be responsible for the safety of the towns people.

The press release was concluded with a warning, “… To anyone thinking this is an opportune time to commit crimes or victimize anyone in Baca County. You are free to test that assumption… however we will warn you, the community is fed up with it, law enforcement will be here in force, they will exhaust every resource at their disposal in finding you, the lights are always on at the Baca County Jail and we still have a few bunks available.”