(DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo.) — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO), has issued a scam alert to warn Colorado residents about scammers pretending to be DCSO officials.

Using the names of DCSO staff and deputies, scammers are targeting older citizens, many of whom have lost thousands of dollars. Scammers are making fraudulent calls asking for payment of fines and fees associated with missing jury service and other civil services.

DSCO said, “The Sheriff’s Office will NEVER ask you to pay a fine for missing jury service, bond/bail, a charge for an arrest warrant, or a fee for civil service, with gift cards, wire transfers, Bitcoin, Green Dot cards, MoneyPak cards, Zelle or Venmo transfers, or ATM deposits.”

DSCO warns against allowing any stranger remote access to personal computers or bank accounts. Also, they want people to know that caller ID can be faked, so please do not trust the caller simply because the caller ID says it is from DSCO or another government agency.

If anyone you don’t know personally calls asking for money, please report the incident to DCSO immediately at (303) 660-7500, or your local police station.

Older citizens may not be following stories like this one on social media, so please make sure your loved ones are aware of this scam.