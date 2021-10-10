Residents invited to public information session for Westside Community Center

COLORADO SPRING, Colo. – The City of Colorado Springs’ Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services is seeking responses from qualified entities for the Westside Community Center.

Residents are invited to learn more about the City’s goals and the request for proposal process at a public information session on Tuesday, Oct. 12 at 5:30 p.m. at the Westside Community Center, 1628 West Bijou Street. In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990, the City of Colorado Springs will not discriminate against qualified individuals with disabilities.

Anyone requiring an auxiliary aid or service to participate in this hearing should make the request as soon as possible but no later than 48 hours before the scheduled event. Citizens who are deaf and hard of hearing may dial 711 or 800-659-3656 Relay Colorado (voice) or 800-659-2656 (TTY).

Kim King, recreation and administration manager, “It’s our hope that this renewed process finds an operator that can reduce the maintenance and cost demands of the facility while continuing to support and foster activities that benefit the westside neighborhood and the community as a whole.”

The RFP will post on ColoradoSprings.gov on Friday, Oct. 15, with responses due by Nov. 5. As outlined, multiple organizations may join together to operate the facility, and those successful applicant(s) will maximize the use of the facility’s spaces through a business model that introduces revitalized and innovative programs and services.

The Center for Strategic Ministry, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, currently operates the facility, but the current agreement expires on Dec. 31, 2021. The City first issued an RFP seeking a new operator in November 2020, announcing on July 2, 2021 that it had been unsuccessful in coming to a mutual agreement with its top applicants.

Since the first RFP was released, the City has set aside $1.375 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding toward prioritized capital improvements.