(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Colorado Parks & Wildlife (CPW) rescued a great horned owl found in a field on Wednesday, Feb. 1.

Courtesy of Colorado Parks & Wildlife

CPW said the owl’s wings were ‘ok’ but had to assess its injured eye. The owl will be sent to the nonprofit, Nature and Wildlife Discovery Center’s raptor campus in Pueblo for rehab.