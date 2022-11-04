Rescued cat's uncanny resemblance to viral meme cat

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region said they have rescued a celebrity doppelganger of Smudge the Cat who is known for his rise to fame as a viral meme.

Courtesy of HSPPR

Courtesy of HSPPR

Courtesy of HSPPR

Courtesy of HSPPR

Courtesy of HSPPR

Courtesy of HSPPR

Courtesy of HSPPR

Blanca’s uncanny resemblance to Smude the Cat was first noticed by her foster mother. HSPPR couldn’t help but make their own version of the viral meme and later posted a picture of Blanca photoshopped into the original photo.

Smudge the Cat is known for his famous disgruntled expression while seated in front of a salad plate. His photograph appeared all over social media as a trending meme.

“We promise Blanca is not nearly as displeased as she looks,” said HSPPR. “Behind that judgy face is a talkative cuddle bug whose preferred resting position is being held like a baby.”