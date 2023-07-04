(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) was able to rescue a kitten who had gotten stuck in a tree for several days.

According to HSPPR, sometime in the week before July 3, Officer Sardello from the Pueblo Animal Law Enforcement team received a night call from the frantic owner of a 4-month-old kitten named Aurora.

Aurora had escaped their home and climbed up a 60-foot tree. When the family called ALE, Aurora had been stuck in the tree for several days. The family had done everything they could to get her down but Aurora had stayed in the tree and was now showing signs of exhaustion and crying out for help.

Courtesy: Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region

Officer Sardello contacted different agencies for help, but due to the tree’s location, large ladders and trucks could not be used. A tree care service was contacted and they sent an employee out with special gear to climb the tree.

The employee was able to climb the tree and safely secure Aurora, bringing her down to her family who had a bowl of water and food ready for her.

HSPPR would like to thank everyone involved in the rescue.