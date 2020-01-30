Reps. Tipton, Lamborn introduce ‘Save Minor League Baseball’ resolution

FILE – In this Nov. 27, 2018 photo, clouds build over the state Capitol in downtown Denver. Colorado lawmakers convene their 2019 session with Democrats in control of both chambers and Democrat Jared Polis set to take control of the governor’s office on Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

DENVER — On Tuesday, 68 members from the House of Representative’s Save Minor League Baseball Task Force introduced a resolution reaffirming their support for maintaining the existing structure between Major League Baseball and its Minor League affiliates.

Late last year, owners from MLB teams proposed cutting ties with 42 Minor League clubs, potentially impacting teams like the Grand Junction Rockies and the Colorado Springs Rocky Mountain Vibes.

Congressmen Scott Tipton (CO-03) and Doug Lamborn (CO-05), representatives of the cities that host the two Colorado Minor League clubs, co-sponsored the resolution.

“The Rocky Mountain Vibes are an important economic driver for our community. In addition, they offer youth clinics for our kids, donate to local schools and charities, and volunteer countless hours to help those in need,” said Lamborn. “I am pleased to support this resolution to preserve the Vibes’ relationship with Major League Baseball to allow families and fans in our region to watch professional baseball games at an affordable price. I will continue to fight to protect Minor League Baseball in Colorado Springs and across the country.”

“Maintaining the current structure between Minor League Baseball and the MLB offers smaller communities a chance to enjoy professional baseball in their hometowns, has an immeasurable economic impact, and serves as an important way to increase the sport’s popularity outside of urban areas,” said Tipton. “Just last week, Coloradans celebrated Larry Walker’s induction to the Baseball Hall of Fame and anyone who followed his career knows his baseball beginnings blossomed in the Minors. Keeping the existing structure will allow for families including those in Grand Junction to continue watching rising stars of the game at an affordable price. I look forward to fighting on behalf of Minor League baseball.”

“We’d like to thank Congressmen Tipton and Lamborn and all of our political and community leaders that have joined in the fight to save Minor League Baseball, said Chris Phillips, President and General Manager of the Rocky Mountain Vibes. “We have had affiliated Minor League Baseball in Colorado Springs for 32 years and our hometown team has become a beloved and vital part of our community. The loss of affiliated baseball and the negative impact that it would have in Colorado Springs and cities like ours across the country would be devastating.”

“The Grand Junction Rockies would like to thank Congressmen Tipton and all the other political leaders who have signed the resolution in support of Minor League Baseball,” said Mick Ritter, President of the Grand Junction Rockies. “Since the inaugural 2012 season, the team has become a staple in Grand Junction and the surrounding Western Slope communities that extends well beyond the game itself.”

