Reported shots fired leads to Pueblo juvenile arrested for possession of a weapon

PUEBLO, Colo. — Police responded to multiple ‘shots fired’ calls early Friday morning in a neighborhood off E. 12th Sreet.

Officers were called around 1:20 A.M. after multiple callers reported shots fired. At least one believed they’d come from a car.

When police arrived, they saw an SUV with two people in it, running with no lights on. One officer attempted to contact the SUV, but it took off, police say.

Later, officers found the SUV on E. 19th Street and initiated a traffic stop to find two juveniles inside. The driver had a pistol in the car, which officers believe had recently been fired.

Courtesy: Pueblo PD Facebook

The driver was arrested for possession of the weapon and a restraining order violation.