Report of suspicious person leads to arrest in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo.– Pueblo County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report regarding a Pueblo West resident’s observing a suspicious person checking car doors led to the arrest of a 30-year-old
man.
An alert resident on Longmont Drive called the Sheriff’s Communication Center after he saw a
man attempting to get into a neighbor’s vehicle.
Deputies chased the suspect and quickly apprehended him. The suspect has been identified as
Troy Maes. He threw a backpack he was carrying prior to being stopped by the deputies.
Since the backpack was recovered, deputies are seeking a warrant to search its. During a pat search of Maes, suspected drugs were found in his possession.
Maes was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and outstanding warrants. He has been
booked into the Pueblo County Jail during the investigation.
Sheriff’s Patrol Captain Clifford Kindred praised the resident for his call, saying, “It is very important the community be vigilant and keep a watchful eye out for anything unusual, out of the ordinary or criminal in nature,” Kindred said. “Community members can play a key part in law enforcement identifying and apprehending parties who have committed criminal acts.”
