Report of suspicious person leads to arrest in Pueblo

CANON CITY, Colo.-- Boo at the Bridge is back for a spooky evening at the Royal Gorge Bridge & Park, Saturday, Oct. 23, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.

“Boo at the Bridge has become a tradition for many families, as well as our vendors”, said Dona Webb, Sales & Marketing Manager. “Over 40 businesses and non-profits from the local area will set up booths and pass out candy, provided by the Park. This is more vendors than we’ve ever had, which means more candy for the kids”.