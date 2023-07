(COLORADO) — Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is reminding drivers to report motorists who put others at risk on the road.

Courtesy of Colorado State Patrol

CSPD said you can report drivers like this truck pictured above, which could have hit a trooper or another vehicle.

Make sure to pull over and dial *277. Be prepared to provide vehicle and driver description, license plate, location, direction of travel and driving behavior, according to CSP.