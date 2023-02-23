(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A man was arrested following an investigation into a pattern of repeat fast-food restaurant burglaries Thursday morning on Feb. 23, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

Courtesy of Colorado Springs Police Department

In January 2023, CSPD investigated a pattern of business burglaries. The suspect, later identified as John Homesley, targeted fast-food restaurants along the entire front range, including Colorado Springs, Castle Rock, Fountain, and Denver, according to CSPD.

Detectives executed a search warrant in the 1600 block of Keaton Lane in Colorado Springs. Homesley was contacted during the search and taken into custody without incident.

Homesley was arrested with six counts of burglary, felony Criminal Mischief, and felony Theft, per CSPD. The investigation into this case is ongoing.