Rep. Lauren Boebert rails against mask-wearing mandate in D.C.

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., center, and other Republicans wait during a break as the House and Senate convene to count the Electoral College votes cast in November’s election, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, Pool)

COLORADO SPRINGS — U.S. Representative Lauren Boebert made quick work of a notification regarding her violation of House Resolution 38, which she received on Wednesday.

Boebert represents Colorado’s 3rd Congressional district and, according to a picture of the document, which she posted on Twitter, the resolution in question requires staff to wear masks while in the Hall of the House of Representatives.

How it started vs how it’s going: pic.twitter.com/wSSseeryV2 — Rep. Lauren Boebert (@RepBoebert) May 19, 2021

The letter notes that Boebert’s next violation of the mask resolution will result in a $500 fine and a $2,500 fine for each subsequent violation.

Boebert tweeted first a picture of the document and, next, a picture of the torn document in a trash can.

She also tweeted in opposition to the mask mandate on Tuesday, specifically calling out Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

.@SpeakerPelosi your mask mandate is dumb, arbitrary, and outdated. End it. — Rep. Lauren Boebert (@RepBoebert) May 18, 2021

It does not appear as though Pelosi responded to that tweet.

Boebert was elected into office on January 3, 2021.