Rent raffle held for low-income families

COLORADO SPRINGS — The average Colorado Springs resident spends half of their income on rent; one family now gets to spend that on Christmas.

Molly McWilliams won free lot rent for her home for the month of December.

Franklin Modular Group held a raffle Sunday for low-income families to help them out a little bit this holiday season.

This was the first year they did it, and while other people got gift cards or gift baskets, Molly won the grand prize.

“It really helps me a lot now I have three boys, and I have two grandchildren I can spoil them a little bit,” said winner Molly McWilliams.

Benjamin O’Connor, founder and CEO, also said: “This was an idea of ours for many years we wanted to do something to give back and we thought what better way to do that than to pay someone’s rent for the holidays.”

Molly also won a gift card but gave it away to another family after she won the rent.