Renovations for City Auditorium in Colorado Springs on the way

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — In June of 2021, FOX21 New’s Brandon Thompson brought you this story regarding the renovations proposed by the Colorado Springs Conservatory for the Colorado Springs City Auditorium.

It’s all finally starting to come together, according to Linda Weise, founder and CEO of the Colorado Springs Conservatory.

The next step in the project will be looking for public engagement and comment, with two meetings likely to be scheduled before the end of 2021, with a third happening in the new year.

The total budget cost will come in around $51 million, with the City of Colorado Springs having given a green light to allocate $2.5 million should other funding requirements be met by February 2022.



Those requirements are as follows:

$5 million of donations secured by Feburary of 2022

Public engagement meetings have been held

Other means of funding have been identified

Until these steps have been taken, transfer of the property will not occur.



Weise said that the group spearheading the fundraising, design and construction efforts, Colorado Springs Community Cultural Collective at City Auditorium, said that they’re hoping for $9 million in various tax credits, other grants in addition to the city’s and more.



The $51 million for the projected budget are estimated costs since the 2018 plan, making the likelihood for a budget increase to $53 million likely.

To learn more about the Colorado Springs Conservancy, click here.