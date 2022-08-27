COLORADO SPRINGS — JAKs Brewing Company Falcon and the Purple Toad are collaborating on a fundraising event to honor the late El Paso County Sheriff’s (EPSO) Deputy Andrew Peery on Aug. 28.

The fundraiser will begin at 2 p.m. and go until 7 p.m.

Three local bands including, Missy & The Dirty Secrets, Austin Ross Band, & Full Throttle, will be performing live at the event. Guests can enjoy food from popular food trucks, Cluckin Chicken, Kona Ice and Big Papas Grill, at the fundraiser.

Every dollar spent on drinks will be donated to the Hugh A. Martin Memorial Scholarship Fund, says EPSO. A portion of sales will also be donated to Chase Bank’s Fallen Officer Fund.

The fundraiser will directly support Deputy Andrew Peery’s Family.

Generous donations will also be accepted on site.

EPSO Deputy Andrew Peery was killed in the line of duty on in Security-Widefield following reports of a shooting on Aug. 7.