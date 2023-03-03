(DIVIDE, Colo.) — A remembrance ceremony for a Divide woman who has been missing for two years will be held on the anniversary of her disappearance on Friday, March 3, 2023.

Dava Leonard of Divide, Colorado, has been missing from 308 Blue Spruce Road from Rainbow Valley Estates since March 3, 2021.

The ceremony will take place at the entrance to Rainbow Valley Estates at 3:30 p.m.

A reward will be given to anyone with information about Leonard’s disappearance or the disposal of her clothing, photo albums, and personal items. Call (970) 417-9473.