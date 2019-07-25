Remembering SMG James Sartor

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– A decorated American hero, Sergeant Major James “Ryan” Sartor was remembered Wednesday during a funeral at the Shrine of Remembrance.

Sartor was killed during small arms fire during his second deployment to Afghanistan.

“I’ll just always remember him as one of the most professional green beret’s I’ve worked with in my career.” said retired SFC William Hoopes.

Hoopes had been at Fort Carson for years before Sartor arrived. Hoopes was heavily involved in the special operations dive team, and met Sartor as he went through the program.

“He defintley stuck out in my mind when I first met him. You can tell guys that just have a certain edge to them a certain seriousness about what they do and their commitment level to what they do and there was no one that was any more focused or any more professional than Ryan.”

After landing at Peterson Air Force base with a traditional dignified transfer ceremony, Sartor and his family were led by police in a procession through the south end of the city to the Shrine of Remembrance.

There were pockets of people throughout the route showing their support.

“It’s sad to see the sacrifices he and his family had to go through.” said Deborah Mickle.

Sartor is survived by his wife and three children. Mickle watched the procession along Fountain Blvd and says, she gave Sartor a haircut before his most recent deployment.

“I was crying. It’s very hard. He was a very nice young man. He was really a family man and he loved his family. We were talking about his kids before he left.” she said, “I just wanted to say goodbye.”

Sartor was awarded over a dozen medals, including a Bronze Star and Purple Fish he was awarded posthumously.

“A lot of guys have to go out of their way to be a queit professional like that and I think it came naturally to Ryan Sartor. He was a great leader and fit right into the Green Beret mold.” said Hoopes.