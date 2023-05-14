(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A Police Helicopter Pilot who died in a helicopter crash 48 years ago is being remembered for his heroism.

Courtesy of Colorado Springs Police Department

Pilot Benard Livingston Carter and a civilian observer assisted with controlling a riot involving 250 high school students, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

After clearing the area, the helicopter began losing power.

“Pilot Carter was able to avoid crashing into homes by crashing into the intersection near South Carefree Circle,” said CSPD.

Pilot Carter’s End of Watch was May 14, 1975.

“We shall never forget Police Helicopter Pilot Bernard Livingston Carter.”